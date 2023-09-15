Search underway for two suspects after person is robbed - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a person Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Bartz Way, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. Cash was taken from the victim “by force.”

“It was reported two subjects, both believed to be male, dressed in dark clothing, dark ski masks and gloves left the area on foot traveling in a southeastern direction,” the release says.

Idaho State University sent out a warning to students informing them of the situation.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Pocatello Police Street Crimes Unit or Detective Peterson at (208) 234-6121.