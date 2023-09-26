Semi-truck and three trailers loaded with straw destroyed in fire - East Idaho News

LAVA HOT SPRINGS – The driver of a Peterbilt semi-truck is uninjured after the vehicle caught fire Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 about eight miles east of Lava Hot Springs, according to a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, whose name and gender were not specified, was pulling three flatbed trailers loaded with straw. After picking up the load in Soda Springs, the driver headed west and pulled over after noticing the first trailer was on fire.

“The driver … attempted to disconnect the trailers from the Peterbilt, but one of the bales fell on the ground near a fuel tank before the driver could unhook,” the news release says.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined. The truck, trailers and straw were completely destroyed.

The four-lane highway was reduced to two lanes for several hours as first responders worked to put out the flames.

Agencies who assisted include Grace, Bancroft, and Lava Hot Springs fire departments, as well as the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. The Caribou County Ambulance stationed in Bancroft was dispatched to help firefighters.