Semi-truck and trailer catch fire near Lava Hot Springs - East Idaho News

LAVA HOT SPRINGS – Authorities are on the scene of a truck fire near Lava Hot Springs Monday.

Witnesses sent us video of a semi-truck and trailer on fire around 4:30 p.m. They reported the truck was on Idaho Highway 30 at mile marker 379 near Lava Hot Springs. Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Iannacone confirmed the blaze with officials. She tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened near Fish Creek in Caribou County.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office made the initial response. It’s not clear what caused it or if anyone has been injured.

Dispatchers with the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office did not have any information because “they’re right in the middle” of responding.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as they become available.