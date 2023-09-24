Southeastern Idaho Public Health offers updated COVID vaccine - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has the added the updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in limited quantities to their clinic services.

On Monday, the U.S. FDA approved a new formulation of the COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine is different from the boosters that were previously available, as it is formulated against the omicron variant called XBB.1.5. Studies show that the new vaccine will offer good protection against the mix of variants that are currently circulating nationally.

RELATED | CDC says everyone 6 months and older should get new COVID-19 shots

The CDC has recommended that everyone over the age of six months get this updated vaccine to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19 illness this fall and winter.

We recommend that people consider getting both their flu shot and COVID vaccine at the same time. This has been found to be safe and effective.

“We strongly encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Allison Bischoff, Clinical Services Director. “Each person who is vaccinated helps the whole population to be more protected.”

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call your local Southeastern Idaho Public Health office. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.siphidaho.org .