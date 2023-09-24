Ted Bundy attacked and tried to kill her. She survived and now Kathy Kleiner is sharing her story. - East Idaho News

ORLANDO, Florida — CrimeCon is underway in Orlando this weekend with thousands of people from across the country gathered for the annual true-crime convention.

CrimeCon features guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and players from within the criminal justice system. It’s the world’s number one true crime event, according to organizers, and has grown considerably since launching in 2017.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton is back at the CrimeCon for the third year in a row interviewing presenters, guests and others for a series of videos that will be posted in the coming days.

Today Nate is speaking with Kathy Kleiner Rubin. She’s one of two women who survived a brutal attack by Ted Bundy in January 1978. She wrote ‘A Light in the Dark,’ which will be released Oct. 3, and shared some thoughts about her experience with Nate. Watch in the video player above.

