Three people sent to hospital after multi-car crash - East Idaho News

KIMBERLY — A multi-vehicle injury collision sent three people to the hospital on Thursday. The crash happened about 2 p.m. on Thursday on eastbound Interstate 84, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Three vehicles were all traveling east on I-84 north of Kimberly when the crash occurred.

A Ford van, driven by a 40-year-old man from Georgia, slowed for traffic. Behind him, a 60-year-old man from Burley in a Kenworth semi-truck hauling a potato trailer rear-ended a BMW following the Ford.

“The BMW then collided with the rear of the Ford,” police said.

The semi and trailer rolled, spilling potatoes onto the roadway, and came to rest upside-down.

The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. The drivers of the BMW — a 73-year-old man from Burley — and the semi were both transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

“All involved were wearing seatbelts,” police noted.

The eastbound I-84 exit at 182 was blocked for about six-and-a-half hours.