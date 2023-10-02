2nd lawsuit filed against Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Attorneys have filed a second civil lawsuit against Operation Underground Railroad and founder Tim Ballard on behalf of two married plaintiffs who accuse Ballard of sexual assault and grooming — behavior they say ultimately led to the married couple’s separation.

The lawsuit is similar to a complaint also filed in Utah’s 3rd Judicial District court on Monday, in which five anonymous women say the anti-child trafficking activist exploited their religious faith and sexually assaulted them under the guise of the so-called “couples ruse,” where Ballard had women pose undercover as his wife or girlfriend to fool traffickers on purported rescue missions.

RELATED | Tim Ballard explains ‘couples ruse’ tactic in response to sexual misconduct allegations

The plaintiffs are identified only by pseudonym initials until “a proper protective order is in place,” because one of the defendants has threatened the husband, according to the complaint.

“They do feel it is important to file the lawsuit and show that there are more people willing to stand up against the behavior of Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad,” Suzette Rasmussen, attorney for the plaintiffs, told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “Our clients have chosen to pursue their cases through the courts to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

This suit comes from a couple claiming their separation was caused because the husband “grew angry that his wife was always gone with Ballard and that Ballard’s texts to her were too familiar and unprofessional.” The complaint alleges “Ballard offered to pay for the divorce attorney.”

The lawsuit accuses Ballard — whose career with the Department of Homeland Security was the inspiration for the film “Sound of Freedom” — of grooming women to take part in the “couples ruse.”

It also alleges that Ballard threatened the husband and that Ballard committed sexual assault and battery against the woman.

RELATED | 5 women sue Tim Ballard, alleging sex assault by Operation Underground Railroad founder

RELATED | Former Operation Underground Railroad employees accuse Tim Ballard of sexual misconduct

Ballard has denied previous allegations and a statement from an attorney for the SPEAR Fund — where Ballard serves as a senior adviser — on Tuesday said Ballard “vehemently denies the allegations brought by these unnamed women” in the first lawsuit and “looks forward to vindicating his name in the courts.”

“We regret that the five women who have come forward — though still without names and faces — are caught up in this difficult struggle we face together,” the statement reads. “Two of these women went on actual Operation Underground Railroad operations. One went on a single operation, and the other woman repeatedly put herself in harm’s way. Three did not go on any actual operations, as they did not make it through the training and certification process.”

Without directly addressing the new allegations, the statement references “unintended consequences” related to the work of fighting human trafficking.

“Who would have thought we would now be fighting amongst ourselves while these evils are rapidly escalating all around us?” it says.

In a statement included in the lawsuit, the husband said Ballard wanted his wife to help Operation Underground Railroad, despite her having “no training in any sort of undercover work.” He then accused Ballard of “grooming” his wife.

The complaint alleges Ballard “began abusing the couples ruse and eventually used the ruse as a tool for sexual grooming.” It also accuses Ballard of encouraging women to travel around the country with him to practice the couples ruse, including participating in tantric yoga, couples massages and going to strip clubs.

“Tim has taken everything from me,” the husband alleged. “He has used the most noble of causes to manipulate vulnerable and well-meaning women, including my wife, to do unspeakable things, and brainwashed them into submission.”

“Working for Tim has cost me relationships, my marriage relationship, and time away from my family for one year. I have burned bridges for this man without knowing it,” he wrote in a statement to the court. “Since I resigned (from helping O.U.R.), I have been able to breathe and realize this was all mind games and manipulation for his personal gain that I will never understand.”

In previous statements to KSL.com, Operation Underground Railroad has said Ballard resigned following an independent investigation.

“Tim was telling people he resigned from OUR because there would be a conflict with ‘Sound of Freedom,’ and he wanted to start the SPEAR Fund,” AA claims. “I always felt weird about that because I was with him on June 9 when he got his termination letter from OUR’s Board members and OUR. He never gave me clear information.”

Attorneys for the former couple are asking for damages in general, lost wages for the woman, punitive damages and an award to cover expenses and attorney’s fees. They did not specify an amount with the request.

Including the five plaintiffs from the first lawsuit, there are now seven individuals who have filed suit against Ballard, and Rasmussen said she anticipates more lawsuits in the future “due in large part to individuals who have contacted us.”

RELATED | Investigative reports question whether ex-Operation Underground Railroad CEO misled donors