Authorities investigating late night brawl at Ammon restaurant - East Idaho News

AMMON – Law enforcement are investigating a brawl that happened at McDonald’s at 1875 South 25th East in Ammon Friday night.

A video sent to us by a witness shows at least half a dozens teens fighting in the lobby of the restaurant. The video is being widely shared on social media. Watch it in the video above.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says it was reported at 10:16 p.m. He confirms it was a group of teens.

Deputies arrived within minutes to break it up.

It’s not clear what it was about or what the outcome was. No one has been charged at this point. Lovell says it’s still being investigated.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates if any new information is provided.