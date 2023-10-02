Gosh! Event planned at Colonial Theater in honor of 'Napoleon Dynamite' turning 20 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It’s been 20 years since the world was introduced to “Napoleon Dynamite” and a celebration of the hit movie is scheduled to take place next month in Idaho Falls.

The $400,000 indie film, shot in Preston, turned into a national movie phenomenon that made over $44 million at the domestic box office and another $130 million in DVD sales. It spawned a slew of merchandise, from refrigerator magnets to T-shirts and Halloween costumes, and put the small eastern Idaho town on the map.

In honor of the movie’s 20th anniversary, the film will be shown Nov. 18 at the Colonial Theater with cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) in attendance.

“Much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story and more importantly, the dialogue, makes ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ one of the most quoted movies of our time,” a description of the event says. “Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh – and laugh HARD – over and over again. This unique evening includes a full screening of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ followed by a lively, freewheeling discussion with fan-favorite cast members.”

Tickets for the event are $45 plus tax and fees. VIP meet-and-greet tickets are $100 and include a swag bag. You can purchase them here.