Local police need help finding missing man - East Idaho News

JACKSON, Wyoming — Police are actively searching for a 65-year-old man who was reported missing in September and hasn’t been seen since.

The Jackson Police Department is looking for Mike Pursel. Police say he has no fixed residence in Jackson, Wyoming but was last known to be working at a downtown hotel. He does not have a vehicle either.

“He has not been seen or heard of since about the 23rd (of September),” said Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department to EastIdahoNews.com.

His last social media post was on Sept. 23. Pursel’s phone goes directly to voicemail, which, according to the reporting party, is very unusual for him, police said. Pursel has not checked in with his family or friends.

Pursel is 5’11, 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and white hair.

Ruschill said they are currently looking into leads.

If you have seen Pursel, or know his whereabouts, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (307) 733-1430 and reference case 2310-0153.