Meet marvelous Maggy-our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Maggy is a 5-year-old red heeler mix looking for a fur-ever family. She is a great dog and very sweet, but doesn’t do well with cats. However, she loves smaller dogs.

A home with kids over 12 is probably best for this cute girl.

Maggy isn’t potty-trained yet, but she is a smart girl and would learn quickly. She has been working with Idaho K9 Academy on her training and confidence.

Maggy and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.