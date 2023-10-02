New medical clinic offers services that weren't previously available in this local community - East Idaho News

RIGBY — After several months of construction, MadisonHealth has a new clinic in Rigby.

Rigby Medical Center celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting and open house last week. It’s inside a former law office at 477 Pleasant County Lane near the courthouse.

Dr. Colby Brower and his team offer a wide range of services, including family practice, podiatry, OB/GYN care for women and orthopedics.

“We’ll eventually have urgent care and extended hours on Saturday. We’ll also have specialty clinics we’ll be adding as we go,” Pyle Loveland, the clinic’s director of ambulatory services, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The new clinic comes more than a year after Madison Memorial Hospital rebranded under the name MadisonHealth. It’s added a number of clinics throughout eastern Idaho under that brand, including Seasons Medical, Rexburg Medical, Madison Orthopedics and Madison Surgery Center.

The hospital is also affiliated with the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, both of which are entities of the University of Utah Health.

Growth in Jefferson County prompted the creation of the Rigby location. Jefferson County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Idaho, and there are number of MadisonHealth employees who live in the Rigby-Menan area. Rigby Medical Center primarily caters to people living in this area.

“As we looked into the needs of the community, we realized … it needs services and quality care locally so that (residents) don’t have to drive to Idaho Falls or Rexburg for all of their care,” Loveland explains. “We want to keep them close to their homes and families when they receive care.”

While there are multiple medical clinics in Rigby already, MadisonHealth spokesman Doug McBride says the goal of this clinic is to “fill some areas that Rigby does not have currently.” Podiatry and orthopedics are two areas that weren’t previously available in Rigby, he says.

Access to quality medical care shouldn’t be confined to living in a larger city, Loveland says, and the Rigby clinic is dedicated to recruiting and attracting providers that can provide “phenomenal” care.

Once a nurse practitioner and physicians assistant are hired, Loveland says they’ll expand their operating hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They’re also planning to add Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to noon in the near future.

“We’re so pleased to be adding this much-needed medical center in Jefferson County,” Dr. Rachel

Gonzales, Chief Executive Officer at Madisonhealth, says in a news release. “Our focus will be to provide a multi-specialty care center that will complement the outstanding healthcare currently provided to the citizens of Jefferson County.”