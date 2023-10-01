Pocatello School District 25 proposes bond for the first time in 25 years - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — City Council elections aren’t the only thing voters in the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 will see on their ballot in November. The district is proposing a bond for the first time in two-and-a-half decades.

PCSD 25 has proposed the $45 million 15 year bond to fund construction on both Highland and Century high schools.

The work on Highland would return it to a fully-functioning school after the devastating April fire that gutted the school’s D-wing. The construction on Century would address facility needs by providing them with an expanded gym.

RELATED | Highland High School Fire caused by electrical failure; accidental in nature

“A lot of people have asked the question of, ‘Why add a Century project?'” said Courtney Fisher, Spokesperson for PCSD 25. “If you look at bonds … they typically address more than one facility issue so that you’re improving not just one facility in your community. You’re looking at the bigger picture.”

This bond effort could have a net zero tax impact if it passes, meaning the bond wouldn’t affect how much property owners pay in property tax.

This is based on current economic conditions and could be subject to change based on the market and actions by the state Legislature. This would be attributed to three factors:

The district will put all of the estimated $25 million of insurance replacement settlement toward rebuilding Highland High School. Idaho’s Bond Levy Equalization program covers 28.04% of the bond principal and interest. This percentage can change every year based on market value, varying from 29% to as low as 19%. The Idaho Legislature also passed the School District Facilities Fund in its last session.

The School District expects the Idaho State legislature’s facilities fund to cover more than what they need for the bond principle and interest. Fisher said having a net zero tax impact depends on the legislature continuing facilities funding like expected. The facilities funding is expected to continue through 2027.

If the district didn’t have these funding programs, they estimate that in 2024 the monthly payment would be $3.11 with an annual payment of $37.31. The 2025 estimated monthly payment would be $2.93 with an annual payment of $35.16.

The breakdown of financing for the bond on the PCSD 25 website. | Courtesy of the PCSD 25

(Pink) New classrooms, (orange) new auditorium, (blue) new cafeteria, (green) gym. | Photo courtesy PCSD 25

If this bond passes, it would bring about major repairs and updates to Highland High School.

An entirely new auditorium, music wing, cafeteria and gym with athletic rooms would be constructed where the D-wing once stood.

The new gym would be a multi-level gym. The upper deck would have a track and multi-purpose space where different teams could practice.

The capacity of the current auditorium is around 450 people; the proposal would introduce an auditorium built for 950 people.

The footprint of the current auditorium would be converted into six classrooms. In the upper wing of the school, existing classroom space would be reconfigure into a “modernized” science wing.

Additionally, the district plans to do a property exchange with the landowner across the street from the high school to add a seven-acre parking lot.

The proposed plan for Century is to flip the main gym perpendicular to the auxiliary gym to allow increased capacity. The plan also includes an annex that would be used as multi-purpose areas.

(Green) Flipped gym, (orange) new annex. | Photo courtesy PCSD 25

If the bond passes, the goal for Highland’s completion would be the fall of 2026 and Century by the fall of 2028.

Fisher said the designs they’ve had drawn up could change as the project progresses.

For this bond measure to pass, it requires a 66.7% supermajority of votes. If the measure doesn’t pass, Fisher said the board would have to reevaluate. They wouldn’t be able to rerun a bond until May of 2024.

“One of the districts and the board’s goals is to return Highland to a fully functioning high school as soon as possible, so that will weigh into that decision,” Fisher said.