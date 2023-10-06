Preston company reviving popular 50's-style drive-in; reopen date set for Nov. 3 - East Idaho News

PRESTON — The Polar Bear Drive-In was a fixture in the Preston community from 1952 until it closed in 2005. Now, it is being resurrected by a company many in Idaho and beyond would recognize.

Hemsley Ventures, founded by Crumbl Cookie co-founder and Preston native Sawyer Hemsley, has dreams of returning the town of Preston to glory. And, as Hemsley Ventures Chief of Staff Ashley Brinton said, reviving the Polar Bear is the first “big step” in doing so — with more on the way.

Brinton and Tana Checketts, who is the director of Restaurant Operations for Hemsley Ventures, told EastIdahoNews.com that bringing the Polar Bear — which has been renamed Polar Bear Eats — back to town was massively important.

“It was a town favorite — it was an iconic brand, a classic,” Brinton said.

“It was a favorite place to go, a favorite place to hang out,” added Checketts, who grew up in Preston. … “It’s so exciting. I lose sleep over thinking about opening — I can’t wait.”

The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3.

Courtesy Ashley Brinton

Polar Bear opened in 1952 as a walk-up-window diner, with no dining area, Checketts recalls, but later added seating and eventually an indoor dining area.

Polar Bear Eats will look to fully capture the nostalgia of that classic diner feel, and will not offer an indoor dining room. Instead, customers will be able to order at a drive-through window, a walk-up window or from a parking lot — as well as online for delivery. They will then be encouraged to enjoy the outdoor space.

As Brinton said, the restaurant will look to provide a comfortable and inviting space, where customers can look back on old memories while making new ones.

Courtesy Facebook

When plans to bring the Polar Bear back from the dead were first hatched, Hemsley reached out to its former owners, Steve and Dixie Larsen. The Larsen’s gave their blessing, Brinton said, and have been involved in the revival process.

Along with the classic atmosphere, Polar Bear Eats will feature a menu similar to that of its predecessor — with only the highest quality ingredients, Brinton added.

The traditional cheeseburgers, french fries, grilled cheese sandwiches, corndogs and, of course, milkshakes will be mainstays. But, Polar Bear Eats will also offer weekly specials. Some weeks, the special will be an item that some might expect from a drive-in — like the BLT sandwich it will offer in week one. But other weeks, it might be something a bit more out-of-the-box.

Because Polar Bear was known for having the best milkshakes around, Brinton warns people to be on the lookout for unique-flavored milkshake specials.

You can keep track of the goings on at Polar Bear Eats, including upcoming specials, by following their social media accounts — Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Courtesy Facebook

With the restaurant’s mission to “craft unforgettable experiences” and deliver the “irresistible taste of nostalgia,” Brinton said, the grand opening will be an event. The company will create a 3D playground, of sorts, where children can play with polar bear statues and igloos while eating.

Of the company’s mission, Brinton said:

“I love it, because I really think it matches where our hearts are coming from. We want people to create memories and unforgettable experiences.”