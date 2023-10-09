Sweet Beans is our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Beans is a handsome pit-mix looking for a fur-ever family!

Beans is a sweet guy. He is selective about being buddies with other dogs; he will need to meet any other dogs in the home before an adoption can be approved.

He has tested around kids and done well with them, but hasn’t been around them very much. Beans is not a fan of cats and would do best in a home without them.

Beans’ adoption fee has been reduced to just $50. Go meet this pawsome dog today!

Beans and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.