A firearm was discovered inside a staff member's handbag at a local school - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A firearm was discovered inside a handbag belonging to a staff member at a local school Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Thunder Ridge High School after classes had ended for the day. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the report was made to school administrators.

A school resource officer secured the firearm and began an investigation.

“(The firearm) was found by another staff member. More importantly, we didn’t uncover anybody’s intention to threaten or harm anyone. It wasn’t displayed or brandished,” Lovell said.

An email was sent out by Thunder Ridge High School Principal Doug McLaren and Bonneville Joint School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme, informing staff, parents, and students of what had happened.

Idaho law and the policy of the Bonneville Joint School District 93 prohibit any individuals from carrying firearms or other dangerous weapons onto school grounds.

The school district is responding to this situation as a “violation of policy.”

EastIdahoNews.com asked Woolstenhulme if there is a difference between a staff member versus a student bringing a firearm to school.

“State law prohibits any student, regardless of age, from having a firearm or other deadly weapon on campus. For adults that are not students, then there are some exceptions that are made in state law for that,” he explained.

He said some of those exceptions include if the adult was transporting their child to school and the firearm was in their vehicle or if it’s locked and secured inside of their vehicle, or if they have permission from the school board. Click here to see the law.

In regards to this incident, it is a personnel matter, which means the investigation and response will remain confidential at this time. No name, gender, or specific job title of the staff member will be released.

“We understand the high level of concern that this news will bring. If this situation creates anxiety or high stress for your children, please let them know that our school counselors will be available to meet with them throughout this week,” McLaren and Woolstenhulme said in the email.

Woolestenhulme said he is grateful for the support from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in responding to this situation.

Lovell added the incident has been turned over to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office for review. There could be potential charges for bringing the firearm on school grounds.