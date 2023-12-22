A touching Secret Santa surprise for a mom and her little boy who loves John Deere tractors - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Mel was born with many difficulties that continue to follow him to this day. He is faced with migraines that cripple him from attending school and he’s had to take multiple trips to the hospital in Salt Lake for countless surgeries.

Not too long ago, he had to have facial surgery because a tumor grew back in his nasal cavity causing him to have severe nose bleeds that lasted for days at a time. He had another significant nasal surgery earlier this month.

Considering all of the challenges, you would never know what Mel is going through. He is the most positive little boy and he always has a smile on his face. He loves going to school and being with his friends even when his sickness holds him down. He is always there to tell you a joke and make you laugh. He may be smaller than other kids his age but he’s got the biggest heart.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we would find Mel and give him an early Christmas. It took some time but we finally found him. Check out the video in the player above!