After high school sweethearts die in a tragic crash, a Secret Santa has a poignant gift delivered - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Anayi Lopez, 17, and Gerardo Garcia, 18, died in a car crash on Dec. 10. Anayi was six months pregnant and the baby also passed away. Anayi would have turned 18 on Dec. 20.

Both families came together for a joint funeral and are facing the holidays without these young people who were taken far too soon.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we would pay them a visit with a gift. Check out the video in the player above.