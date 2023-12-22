Former therapist sentenced for sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A former Idaho Falls therapist was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Robert Stahn, 65, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to a minimum of four and a maximum of 13 years in prison.

Whyte then suspended the sentence and placed Stahn on probation for 10 years. Stahn will also have to serve 60 days in jail, which started on Thursday, with credit for time served.

Stahn will also have to serve 100 hours of community service, register as a sex offender, and pay $3,405 in fees.

Stahn initially pleaded not guilty to felony sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult after his arrest in May, but accepted a plea agreement in October, where he agreed to plead guilty to the charge in exchange for the prosecution agreeing to recommend probation at sentencing.

Sentencing

During the sentencing, Stahn’s attorney, John Stosich, asked Whyte if he intended to follow the binding plea agreement, to which Whyte agreed.

Stosich then argued for a withheld judgement for his client, which would allow him to complete a 10-year probation term, and if he abided by the terms, the charge could be dismissed from his record.

“There were a lot of things going on in Bob’s life that he was unhappy with,” said Stosish. “And he was trying to address through counseling and working through things personally and with his wife at the time, resulted in this disclosure which he felt was important and still does to his efforts to improve himself as a person, as a partner, and as a father and grandfather.”

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Thomason, argued for a period of probation, saying he was following the outline of the plea agreement.

“This is a unique case, given the self-disclosure from the defendant, Mr. Stahn. Without that, I think that no one would’ve ever known,” said Thomason. “However, with that being said, Mr. Stahn was a caregiver of the victim for a number of years, and as a caregiver there comes with that, trust from the family members. They were entrusting on someone like Mr. Stahn to provide that care to their loved one.”

A victim impact statement was also written and given to the Whyte, but not read aloud.

Stahn then spoke to the court, often getting choked up as he told the court he is thankful for the opportunity to “make things right.”

“I am grateful that I have this step in the process of trying to make things right. I’m grateful for that opportunity. I am regretful, sorry, sad for poor choices that I have made that have negatively impacted others,” Stahn said. “I am developing more and more appreciation for the impact that I have had on others and have more empathy for them.”

Stahn continued by addressing the poor choices he has made, and says he is trying to identify his own flaws to become a better person.

“I am learning to deal better with the issues that underline my poor choices, and I am learning more about myself and I am grateful for that opportunity to be improving and knowing more about myself,” said Stahn. “I certainly want to own my responsibility in the behavior that I have exhibited, the crime that I committed. I in no way want to force that onto anyone else or try to blame, I know that’s mine and I own that.”

Whyte then explained his ruling, saying that although he understands that society may have issues with Stahn being on probation, there are a number of factors in the case that led him to accepting the terms of the plea agreement.

“While that decision is never easy for a judge regardless of the crime, it is particularly difficult and sometimes tricky with respect to these types of crimes, as to why a court would place someone on probation,” said Whyte.

Whyte noted Stahn’s age, his lack of any previous criminal history, and the fact that he disclosed the crime on his own as reasons why he was placing Stahn on probation.

“The most aggravating aspect of this case for this court has to do with your victims. They were disabled adults, non-verbal, autistic,” said Whyte. “You were placed in a trust position, we have heard that already today. You significantly violated that trust position, because you took advantage of that opportunity when you had an individual that was unable to intervene on their own behalf.”

Whyte then explained that if it weren’t for Stahn admitting to the crime on his own, he may have never been caught, a factor that played into the reason he was given probation instead of prison time.

“But for that disclosure, we may not be here today. Now, I’m sure there’s a part of your brain that says ‘Well maybe it would’ve been better if I’d just kept my mouth shut.’ It wouldn’t be better for society,” said Whyte. “And likely Mr. Stahn, you may have continued the activities. Don’t know that, but you might’ve had other opportunities that might’ve been detrimental for others.”

Background

On Dec. 27 2023, court documents say a detective received a letter from a woman containing a confession from Stahn that he had a history of “sexual deviancy.”

Stahn reportedly read the letter to the woman and gave her a copy.

He said the abuse had happened between March 2021 and June 2021.

In the letter, he talked about two vulnerable adults who were in his care for several years. The adults were both nonverbal and had the mentality of 18-month-olds.

Stahn admits in the letter that he used one of the victims as a “sexual object” in which he could be “aroused.” He admitted to watching her naked as she was changing her clothes.

Stahn said he created scenarios where he could see the victim in various states of undress.

“I did this approximately six times downstairs in order for me to feel sexual thrill,” he said in the letter.

When the detective spoke with Stahn, he confirmed he had written the letter and committed the acts.

Stahn was the founder of Well Spring Counseling in Idaho Falls, a clinic, which is now under new ownership with a with a new name. Stahn worked in the field of psychology and substance abuse for 40 years before retiring in 2023.

EastIdahoNews.com has previously interviewed Stahn as a source in multiple stories on mental health.