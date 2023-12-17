Idaho State Police seize illegal drugs during traffic stop near Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho State Police (ISP) Domestic Highway Enforcement Team (DHE) successfully intercepted and seized illegal substances during a traffic stop near Idaho Falls, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Dec. 12, DHE troopers conducted a traffic stop near Idaho Falls. They reportedly observed suspicious behavior during the stop and performed a thorough vehicle search. Police said they discovered and seized “significant amounts” of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia:

Methamphetamine (2.7 pounds)

Cocaine (2.7 pounds)

Fentanyl (over 5,300 pills)

Drug paraphernalia

The Idaho Falls Police Department and its K9 unit assisted with the search, according to officials.

DHE has had several seizures over the past several weeks.

RELATED | California man, Montana woman charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine and delivery of fentanyl

In the Coeur d’Alene area, the team seized almost a pound and a half of methamphetamine and over 400 fentanyl pills. Also in Coeur d’Alene, officials say DHE seized nearly 4,800 fentanyl pills — the investigation for this incident extended into Montana. The team also intercepted almost a pound of methamphetamine near Twin Falls, police said.

“Law enforcement professionals’ effective responses during encounters showcase the importance of patrols and traffic stops to identify and disrupt criminal activities,” officials said in the news release.”Through proactive measures, partnerships and high-visibility patrols, Idaho State Police continue working to keep the public safe.”