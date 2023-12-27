If you give blood, you have a chance to win a Super Bowl experience in Las Vegas - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — You could go to the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas this upcoming year just by donating blood.

The American Red Cross and the NFL are partnering for the fifth year during National Blood Donor Month this January.

The organizations are inviting football fans and blood donors to help those in need while potentially scoring big with a prize.

Donors who give blood, platelet or plasma from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the Super Bowl in Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium.

The winner and guest will get access to a day of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, a three-night hotel accommodation from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses, according to the Red Cross website.

Listed below are some available appointments to donate in the Idaho Falls and Ammon area:

Jan. 2: Media Drive at American Red Cross, noon to 5 p.m., 1165 East 17th Street

Jan. 3: The Brickyard, noon to 5 p.m., 1025 South Ammon Road

Jan. 5: Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1165 East 17th Street

Click here to schedule an appointment in Bonneville County or other eastern Idaho counties.

“This is a busy time for many. Holiday gatherings, travel, and seasonal illnesses can all impact donor availability, making it hard to collect enough blood. Donors are needed every single day,” a news release from the American Red Cross said.