Jeremy Best found competent for trial, arraignment scheduled for next week - East Idaho News

VICTOR – Jeremy Best has been found competent to stand trial for the alleged murder of his wife, her unborn baby, and their 10-month-old son.

According to court documents, District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. received the results of the competency evaluation ordered for Best and he has been found “fit to proceed.”

A District Court arraignment has been scheduled for Best via Zoom on Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.

Best was placed on a conservatorship on Dec. 12 and it is unclear if that is still in place.

Best, 48, was indicted by a grand jury in Teton County on three counts of murder in the first degree and three enhancements for the use of a firearm or other deadly weapon during the commission of a crime. He is accused of killing his wife, Kali Randall, her unborn baby, and their 10-month-old son, Zeke Best.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Though Best has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.