Local humane society gets a Christmas miracle - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Humane Society received the Christmas miracle volunteers and board members had been hoping for and will continue serving the community.

“With your amazing support, we will be able to keep our doors open and continue to serve our community and the cat population,” board members said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “Thank you with all our hearts.”

The rent on the society’s building is doubling in January. The rent increase, coupled with soaring vet costs and increased owner surrenders, was going to “make it difficult” to keep its doors open, board members told EastIdahoNews.com.

The Bingham County Humane Society provides shelter, medical treatment and care for abandoned, neglected and unwanted cats in the Blackfoot area.

The organization relies on donations to function on a day-to-day basis, not just pay the rent. Donations pay for each animal in the humane society’s care to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before being adopted.

Donations also fund the humane society’s low-cost spay/neuter voucher program and its Trap-Neuter-Release program. Thanks to the community’s support, the organization can continue its important work.

“So many amazing people reached out to us, both from near and far, to share their concern for us,” the post says. “We can’t thank everyone enough who donated or even just sent kind words of encouragement.”

For more information about the humane society and how you can continue to help, visit their website.