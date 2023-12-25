Local man dies in Bingham County crash - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — An Aberdeen man is dead after a crash on State Highway 39 in Bingham County.

Idaho State Police said in a news release it is investigating the two-vehicle crash, which happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A Ford F150, driven by a 46-year-old man from Aberdeen, was going north on the highway when the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. He hit a Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 43-year-old woman from Jerome, police said.

The driver of the Ford died on the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was wearing her seat belt, police noted, and was transported to a local hospital.

“The road was blocked for five and a half hours in all directions to allow tow trucks and emergency crews to assist those involved and clear the scene,” police said in the news release.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.