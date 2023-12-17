No sign of Pocatello teen after 11 days of searching - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Another week has closed with no sign of young Jayden Jensen, officials confirmed Saturday evening.

Skies were clear for the first time in three days as the search resumed Saturday morning.

Fremont County and Idaho State Search and Rescue teams joined “the usual calvary of boats” in searching for Jayden on Saturday, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook update.

Power County personnel were also out on the water again.

With the weather cooperating, even more resources could be utilized.

Planes made low-flying passes.

“Three small planes (were) able to do extremely low flying passes,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Crews have been searching for Jayden for nearly two weeks. He went under the water in the McTucker Ponds area, north of American Falls Reservoir on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Ice on American Falls Reservoir remains a challenge to the search effort. It poses an increased risk of damage to the boats launching from the ramp near the dam.

The ice is a constant reminder that time is running out.

“We only have a week, maybe two, left before the reservoir freezes over and there’s already a few places inaccessible due to snow/ice,” the Jensen family posted on the Bring Jayden Home Facebook page.

The Jensens are raising funds and bringing “a steady supply of volunteers” to the search. They send out small groups with safety vests, maps and other equipment.

“An independent element organized by the family at Willow Bay has been very steadfast in their efforts over the past week,” the Sheriff’s Office says. “Huge shoutout to them for doing what they can with what they have.”

But even with all the aid and support in the search effort, authorities are hoping for some Divine grace in the outcome.

“May grace fill any gaps in our collective efforts,” they said.

Watch a search and rescue boat battling the ice in the video above.