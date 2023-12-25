Pocatello man gets probation for threatening to kill woman, self - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a November incident has been ordered to serve probation.

Quinten Roy Dimick, 37, pleaded guilty to charges of assault and disturbing the peace after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show.

At a Dec. 5 hearing, Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman ordered Dimick to serve two years of probation.

RELATED | Pocatello man charged after allegedly threatening to kill a woman

Dimick was arrested in November after Pocatello police officers responded to reports of a disturbance.

A woman told officers Dimick threatened to shoot her and himself while holding a shotgun and handgun. The woman said she ran into her home, but Dimick followed her into the home and to the bathroom, where she hid behind a locked door.

The woman told officers she feared Dimick planned to either shoot her or strike her with one of the guns.

Dimick was initially charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As part of his plea deal, that charge was amended to a misdemeanor, while an additional misdemeanor charge for disturbing the peace was added.

At his sentencing hearing, Jarman suspended 152 days of a 180-day jail sentence. Dimick received credit for seven days time served. The remaining 21 days of the sentence were attached to the probation as a discretionary sentence.

Jarman ordered Dimick complete treatment programs and be evaluated for substance abuse as part of his probation. Dimick was also ordered to pay $315 in fees and fines.