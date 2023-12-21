Police looking for info about SUV involved in Jeremy Best murder case - East Idaho News

VICTOR — Idaho State Police are looking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Best’s vehicle between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

According to a news release, law enforcement is asking for the public’s help gathering information about a black Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho license plate #1T39349.

This is the same license plate number sent out during an Amber Alert when officials were looking for Jeremy Best and his 10-month-old son, Zeke Best.

“The Tahoe was near Kepps Crossing (Road) and Bulls Fork (Road) in Bonneville County from 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 30th through Dec. 2nd,” says the release.

If you saw the car driving, parked, or were in the area and can tell investigators what the weather conditions were at the time or anything else related to the case, please call the tip line at (833) 610-1026.

Jeremy Best indicted for allegedly killing his 10-month-old baby

Jeremy Best, 48, was indicted in Teton County by a grand jury Monday on three counts of murder in the first degree and three enhancements for the use of a firearm or other deadly weapon during the commission of a crime.

Best is accused of killing his wife, Kali Randall, her unborn baby and their 10-month-old son, Zeke Best.

Though Best has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.