South Fremont High School receives $253,000 for new greenhouse - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from South Fremont High School.

ST. ANTHONY — Agriculture teachers at South Fremont High School applied for funds through the Idaho Career Ready Students program grant and were awarded $253,120 for the building of a new greenhouse and attached classroom/laboratory space.

The existing structure sits at roughly 25×35 feet and is in desperate need of updating.

The new facility will not only more than double the available greenhouse space, it will also have an attached classroom/laboratory space which will allow students to take courses like Floral Design, Plant Science, and Greenhouse Management right next to the plants they are growing.

The space will allow for inside storage of soils and pots as well as work tables for classroom work and planting/potting. Work has already begun with architects on the project and those involved hope to have the facility completed before the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

This is the second grant that the agricultural education department at South Fremont High School has been awarded this year. In September, they were also awarded $42,326.45 for the purchase of a tractor for the program. They plan to implement equipment maintenance as well as safe operations of farm equipment into the curriculum as well as utilizing the tractor for lifting of heavy objects built in Ag Fabrication and Ag Structures courses.