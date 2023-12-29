The top 10 videos you were watching on EastIdahoNews.com in 2023 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The world was watching EastIdahoNews.com this year as Lori Daybell was convicted of murder.

A case involving another Doomsday family, along with body cam footage of a traffic stop for Bryan Kohberger a month before the University of Idaho killings were popular as well.

Everything from crime to Feel Good Friday and Secret Santa made you watch, and we’re grateful.

Here’s a look back at the top 10 most viewed videos of 2023.

10. Explosive jail call between Lori Vallow Daybell and her sister Summer Shiflet (April 25, 2023)

Summer Shiflet took the stand in her sister’s murder trial in Ada County on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The emotional 12-minute phone call between Shiflet and Lori Vallow Daybell was played while Shiflet was on the stand. The call was made while Daybell was in the Madison County Jail on June 20, 2020 – eleven days after the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property.

The recording in the video above garnered 410,394 views. See the original story here.

9. LISTEN: Brandon Boudreaux sobs on the stand while testifying about JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan (April 10, 2023)

Brandon Boudreaux took the stand in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial Monday, April 10, 2023, and sobbed while testifying about JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Listen to his entire testimony in the video player above. This video got 412,300 views.

See the original story here.

8. ‘If there was a face to evil, it was hers.’ Juror describes serving in Daybell trial (May 17, 2023)

A man who served on the jury in Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial says he saw evil for the first time in his life while sitting in the courtroom with her for five weeks.

Saul Hernandez was juror No. 8 and was assigned the seat closest to the witness stand from when the trial began on April 10 until a verdict was announced Friday afternoon. He and the 17 other jurors, including six alternates, sat directly across from Daybell.

“If there is a face to evil, it was hers,” Hernandez told EastIdahoNews.com.

As of Dec. 22, this video had 530,777 views. Read the original story here.

7. Young father hopes for justice after he says ex-wife poisoned him, mom and sisters (June 14, 2023)

Lung infections, lesions and constant migraines. Loss of hair, skin, fingernails and toenails. Jared Goody was told these symptoms were related to COVID-19.

But after months of suffering, Jared learned he was being poisoned, and the person he says is responsible is his ex-wife, Courtney Goody.

More than 563,918 views later, it’s one of our highest-viewed videos of the year. See the original story here.

6. Lori Vallow Daybell leaves the Fremont County Courthouse and is taken back to the Madison County Jail (Jan. 19, 2023)

This 54-second video had 609,361 views.

5. We bought 40 items from Temu, the online superstore with the #1 app. Here’s what we got. (March 13, 2023)

Temu became a popular online shopping platform this year. We tested it out by ordering a bunch of random things, and our video about it earned 662,061 views.

See the original story here.

4. A young man raising his niece & nephew after a tragic accident gets a Secret Santa surprise (Nov. 27, 2023)

In July 2019, David Silva’s mother passed away in an unexpected tragic accident. As a result, David took over guardianship of his then 8-year-old nephew and 12-year-old niece. Although this wasn’t how David saw his future going, he never hesitated to work toward giving those kids the best life he could.

It’s been four years and David is still putting in long hours at work to ensure his niece and nephew are able to take advantage of every opportunity presented to them.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could pay David a visit and surprise him with some early Christmas gifts. The video above had 748,732, as of Dec. 22.

See the original story here.

3. Body cam footage of Bryan Kohberger traffic stop (May 5, 2023)

Moscow defendant Bryan Kohberger talked his way out of a traffic ticket for running a red light in Pullman, Washington the month before the November killings, newly released police body-cam footage obtained by the Idaho Statesman shows.

The 9 1/2-minute video shows a Washington State University campus police officer pull over and park behind Kohberger in a campus parking lot on Oct. 14, 2022. Kohberger was seated behind the wheel of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Total views: 877,145

2. Doomsday family last seen in Idaho with teen they believe is chosen of God (Oct. 26, 2023)

An Arizona family was desperate for their loved ones to return home after they abruptly bought thousands of dollars of survival gear, boarded a plane for Idaho and cut off all communication because they believe the Second Coming of Jesus Christ is imminent.

Sixteen-year-old Blaze Thibaudeau was found the day after this interview dropped, but the video was our second-highest of the year with 917,250 views.

See the original story here.

1. Teen who bought a guitar for his friend with Down syndrome is surprised for Feel Good Friday (Feb. 3, 2023)

Shelby Murdock, the owner of Snake River Strings Co. in Blackfoot, sent us an email about 16-year-old guitar student Dallin Polatis. He bought a guitar for his friend who was unable to buy one for himself. The touching surprise is our highest-viewed video of the year with 1,004,316 views.

See the original story here.