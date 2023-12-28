Tragedy, science and shopping: The most-read stories of 2023 on EastIdahoNews.com - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — 2023 was a year of tragedy, mystery and curiosity. Here are the stories that got the most reads on EastIdahoNews.com this year, based on our analytics. Click the headlines to read the articles.

Who doesn’t love a good love story?

When Tom Latkovic lost the woman of his dreams, he had to take action. His plan involved a unicycle and swords. And it worked.

Since 2015, the EastIdahoNews.com team has helped a local Secret Santa give to deserving people during the holiday season. (You’ve watched all of them, right?)

This year, one of the recipients was Alesia, who has four children and a baby with special needs. Secret Santa asked us to track Alesia down and deliver an early Christmas gift.

We cover a lot of tough stories at East Idaho News. This one was especially hard.

Jeremy Best is accused of killing his pregnant wife, Kali Jean Randall, their unborn child and their 10-month-old son, Zeke Gregory Best. A follow-up on this story published on Dec. 19 gives more details on Best’s alleged crimes.

This video is reporter Nate Eaton’s interview with Ben Thibaudeau, Blaze’s dad, shortly after Blaze disappeared.

When a teenager disappeared with his mom, sister and uncle due to doomsday prophecies, many of you expressed concern for his safety and followed this story closely. Fortunately, Blaze Thibaudeau survived the ordeal.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Emmy Eaton interviews Dave Ramsey in 2022. | Screenshot

We run a column from financial guru Dave Ramsey every Thursday. In this particular one, Ramsey went beyond mere finances and gave marriage advice that many people may find helpful:

“When you got married, the ‘me’ and ‘mine’ became ‘we’ and ‘ours.’ You got all her stuff, the good and bad, and she got all of yours.”

(By the way, reporter Emmy Eaton interviewed Ramsey in 2022. Check out the video here.)

The four victims in the mass killing at the University of Idaho pose for a photo with two friends, whose faces are blurred here. At top left is Madison Mogen, 21, who is on the shoulders of Kaylee Goncalves, also 21. Ethan Chapin, 20, has his arm around Xana Kernodle, 20, his girlfriend. | Courtesy Alivea Goncalves

Court documents in the prosecutors’ case against Bryan Kohberger were unsealed. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho undergraduate students. This is another case we’ll be keeping a close eye on in 2024. Get the latest here.

The first supermoon of 2023 occurred in July. August began with a bright supermoon and ended the same way. The ringed planet Saturn also made its closest and brightest appearance of the year near the moon. | Isaiah J. Downing, Reuters via CNN

Things were looking up in August! We were treated not only to a bright supermoon, but Saturn made its closest and brightest appearance of the year near the moon.

An artist’s illustration traces the long, cosmic path of a fast radio burst that originated in distant galaxies and reached Earth 8 billion years later. | ESO/M. Kornmesser

Another space story! A mysterious blast of radio waves took 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.

As one of you observed in the comments, “The message said, ‘We’ve been trying to reach you about your car warranty …'”

Tammy Daybell, left, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan | Courtesy photos

Lori Vallow Daybell, who was charged in the deaths of two of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and her husband’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Her jury trial in Boise lasted six weeks, and we covered it extensively. During the trial, witnesses shed more light on the tragic events that led to the deaths of her victims. Click here to see our articles during her trial.

Daybell is awaiting another trial in Arizona on charges of conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband, and Brandon Boudreaux, her former nephew-in-law.

The jury trial of her husband Chad Daybell is scheduled to begin April 1, also in Ada County.

We thought Temu was interesting enough to post about, but wow — the amount of interest in this story was incredible. And we imagine many of you either bought or received Temu gifts for Christmas!

Shortly after we published this story, reporters Kaitlyn Hart and Nate Eaton investigated the quality of items they ordered off the site.