Troopers on scene of multi-vehicle crash near Blackfoot - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police have responded to a multi-vehicle crash that witnesses say has backed up traffic for miles.

The crash happened Thursday around 7:40 a.m. near Blackfoot on southbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 89, according to law enforcement.

ISP tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s not known yet what caused the crash. However, much of eastern Idaho is currently under a freezing fog advisory until noon, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 91.

Troopers were waiting for tow trucks to arrive at the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more information.