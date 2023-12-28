Two charged after trooper allegedly finds counterfeit bank card, 121 counterfeit checks - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two men police say were traveling from Utah to Indiana with numerous fraudulent ID cards, credit cards and checks have been charged.

Anthony L. Padilla, 59, and Otis Willis Barnes, 33, each face 13 felony counts of forgery of a financial transaction card and one felony count of possessing forged or stolen notes.

While patrolling Interstate 15 in Bannock County on Dec. 13, an Idaho State Police trooper was approached from behind by a Jeep “traveling well over the posted speed of 80 mph,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The trooper activated emergency lights, moved from the left lane to the right and slowed to allow the Jeep to pass. The Jeep slowed to 60 mph to avoid passing the trooper.

When the trooper slowed further, the Jeep finally did pass. As it passed, the trooper looked into the Jeep’s cabin and saw a passenger in the front seat stashing something below his seat.

The trooper pulled behind the Jeep and initiated a traffic stop.

According to police reports, the trooper could smell marijuana while approaching the Jeep.

The trooper spoke with the driver, Barnes, who said he and his two passengers, Padilla and another man from New York, had flown into Salt Lake City and were driving to Indianapolis.

Barnes gave the trooper what he claimed to be a rental agreement for the Jeep but had no information about the vehicle or who rented it. When the trooper asked if there was any marijuana in the car, Barnes allegedly responded, “Just a little bit,” and handed the trooper a marijuana cigarette.

Barnes told the trooper that all the marijuana in the vehicle, which could be found under the passenger seat, belonged to him.

While searching the Jeep, the trooper found the marijuana, as well as an envelope containing 13 identification cards from various states, showing Padilla’s photo with different names. There were also 13 different credit cards with names matching those on the ID cards.

The trooper then found 121 counterfeit blank checks from various financial institutions displaying different names.

All three occupants of the Jeep were arrested.

Troopers spoke with Padilla, who said he works as a barber in New York but was approached by a man he only knows as “Steve” to assist with a check fraud scheme. The man told Padilla it was easier for older people to cash fraudulent checks. He said he was promised 10% from every fraudulent check he was able to cash.

During their investigation, troopers discovered two separate non-extraditable warrants for Barnes’ arrest out of California.

Barnes and Padilla were each charged and booked into Bannock County Jail. Barnes has since posted a $250,000 bond. Padilla is being held on a bond of the same amount.

The third occupant of the Jeep was not charged.

Though Barnes and Padilla have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If they are found guilty, each faces up to 196 years in prison.

Barnes failed to appear for his preliminary hearing Wednesday, according to court records. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Padilla is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Hooste on Jan. 10.