Young woman gets a surprise from a Secret Santa during a class party that will allow her to stay in school - East Idaho News

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Nikki came to eastern Idaho when she was a high school junior as an exchange student. She knew this was home for her so she stayed for her senior year, then enrolled in college and completed her bachelor’s degree in Idaho. She wants to make Idaho her permanent home and has been actively working through the paperwork process to gain that ability, but it takes years to gain all the approvals she needs to complete the process.

Nikki was accepted to the ISU PA program that started in August. Application and acceptance into the program is extremely rigorous and demanding. Only about 8% of applicants are granted admission. She has also devoted hundreds of hours serving the people of Idaho as a volunteer firefighter/EMT.

It will cost Nikki $15,000 per semester for six consecutive semesters to complete the program. Most of the students take out student loans, but you have to be a citizen of the United States to qualify for a student loan. Since Nikki’s citizen status is still pending, she does not qualify for a student loan and she is not allowed to take a paid job. If she doesn’t come up with the money, she will be deported.

Secret Santa asked if we could track Nikki down and surprise her with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!