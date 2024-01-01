1 flown to hospital, 2 taken by ambulance following crash near Swan Valley - East Idaho News

UPDATE

SWAN VALLEY – Idaho State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred Monday morning west of Swan Valley.

According to a news release from ISP, the crash occurred at 8:43 a.m. on U.S. Highway 26 near mile marker 374 in Bonneville County.

A 2007 Ford Econoline was driving eastbound, and a 2019 Mazda CX-5 was driving westbound on US26. The driver of the Ford crossed the line and struck the Mazda.

The driver of the Ford, a 44-year-old man from Idaho Falls, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. His passenger, a 20-year-old man from Ammon, was not transported, according to ISP.

The driver of the Mazda, a 36-year-old woman from Victor, was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Her juvenile passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance.

Traffic on US26 was blocked in both directions for approximately three hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Swan Valley Fire reminds motorists not to drive around emergency vehicles that are parked on the road and to wait until the lanes are cleared or find an alternative route.

ORIGINAL STORY

