2023 was one of the deadliest for police shootings in Idaho. Here's a look at the data. - East Idaho News

(Idaho Statesman) — Law enforcement officers in Idaho shot and killed 13 people in 2023, making last year one of the deadliest for police shootings, according to an Idaho Statesman analysis of data dating back to 2000.

Seven of those shootings happened in the Treasure Valley, and the Boise Police Department was responsible for four — the most in a single year during the time frame the Statesman analyzed. Six were in Ada County and one in Canyon County.

Over the past 24 years, the number of fatal police shootings across Idaho has increased per capita. For every million Idaho residents in the early 2000s, one to two people were killed by police shootings. That number reached a peak of about seven deaths per million residents at the hands of police in 2018 and again in 2023.

Boise Police Department Chief Ron Winegar said last year that police shootings were happening “far too frequently” in the city. Across the U.S., fatal police shootings continue to rise, though experts say there’s not enough data to determine whether the increase is a trend or simply random.

What we know about crime rates

While the number of fatal police shootings is on the rise — from single-digit annual fatalities in the early 2000s to double-digit fatality years since 2018 — it’s difficult to draw conclusions from such a small data set. To make matters more complicated, there is no comprehensive database of lethal police use of force in Idaho or any other state.

The FBI created a new database to track police shootings in 2019, but the data isn’t publicly available, and according to The Washington Post, hundreds of shootings are not on the list.

The increase in shootings by law enforcement coincides with a population surge in Idaho, as well as an uptick in the number of violent crimes in recent years around the state. In 2022, 4,715 violent crimes — including murder, rape, aggravated assault and robbery — were reported to Idaho’s law enforcement agencies, according to Idaho State Police data. These made up about 6% of the state’s roughly 79,000 offenses.

Back in the 2000s, roughly 3,400 of the state’s annual offenses were considered violent crimes per year.

Although violent crime rates have trended upward since the 2000s, the overall crime rate has been much lower in recent years. In 2022, Idaho saw its fewest reported crimes since at least 2000. There were roughly 4,000 crimes reported that year for every 100,000 residents, compared to almost 7,000 crimes per 100,000 residents in 2000.

Fatal police shootings

While race and ethnicity data were not available for each of the 128 people killed by police since 2000, nearly two-thirds of that number were identified as white. The overwhelming majority, 94%, were men. The average age of people killed by police was 33.

In 2023, February, October and December were the only months when police in Idaho did not shoot and kill someone.

The following are brief descriptions of the fatal police shootings from 2023, as well as a Statesman database of fatal shootings dating back to 2000.