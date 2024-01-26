Ammon Texas Roadhouse set to reopen after fire - East Idaho News

AMMON — It’s been over two weeks since a popular restaurant caught fire and had to close temporarily. Now, it’s gearing up to reopen.

A structure fire happened on Jan. 8 at Texas Roadhouse in Ammon.



RELATED | Blaze at Ammon restaurant causes $200,000 in damage, fire officials say

RELATED | Texas Roadhouse thanks community for support following fire

Bailey Thorne, the restaurant’s marketer, said there’s a possibility the steakhouse could open this weekend. She said to check Facebook for updates. Click here.

However, there will be an official reopening event on Monday, Jan. 29, and the community is invited.

“We are just excited to be back!” Thorne said. “We will have a face painter come in to do free face painting. Nothing Bundt Cakes will be there to hand out some cakes.”

The restaurant, known for offering a variety of steaks and fresh-baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, will open at 4 p.m. that day.

Since Texas Roadhouse has been closed, people around eastern Idaho have taken to Facebook and posted having “collector’s items” such as boxes, rolls, and gift cards.

“It’s been great to have the community have our back. It feels good to know the partnership that we have built comes back around,” Thorne said.

Ammon Fire Marshal Keith Banda told EastIdahoNews.com the fire was accidental, and the cause is undetermined.

Banda said the bulk of the smoke was produced by the fire that occurred in the exhaust ducting above the cooking appliances. No appliances were on fire. There was moderate damage to the roof deck and trusses due to extreme heat exposure from the fire inside the exhaust ducting.

A fire broke out at Texas Roadhouse on Jan. 8. | Courtesy Cory Hansen

Some employees were inside preparing for the day when the fire broke out, firefighters said, but nobody was injured.

Since the fire, Texas Roadhouse has had to replace the entire cook line and hood system, Thorne said.

Thorne told EastIdahoNews.com she is grateful for the continued support for the restaurant, and she and the rest of the staff are looking forward to reopening.

“I’ve seen a lot of people sad that they can’t come to celebrate their birthdays and anniversaries, and we are really, really thankful that people want to come to celebrate with us because we always try to create that experience for people,” she said.