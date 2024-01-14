Apartment complex fire temporarily displaces 30 residents - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Three dozen people have been temporarily relocated after a fire broke out in a Gate City apartment complex.

According to Marlise Irby-Facer, Spokesperson for the city of Pocatello, firefighters received a call about a fire at the Laab’s Apartment complex at 2:12 a.m. Friday.

The apartment that initially caught fire wasn’t occupied at the time. The fire spread to the apartments on either side before firefighters could put the flames out. Four fire engines responded to the scene and were used to battle the blaze.

No one was injured or perished in the fire. Two residents were trapped in their unit by the flames, but firefighters were able to rescue them and get them to safety.

Pocatello Police officers also responded to the scene and helped evacuate the residents from the complex. While fire crews contained the fire to one section of the complex, electricity to the whole building had to be shut off.

The pets in the building were evacuated along with their owners. Some residents took their own vehicles to other locations, while Pocatello Regional Transit transported 11 people to a local motel.

All in all, 30 people were displaced due to the fire. The building electrician is working on restoring power to the complex and is hoping to finish that over the weekend.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents by paying for a portion of the rooms, and the motel is giving them a discount. The residents will be able to stay there until at least Monday.

Irby-Facer is proud of how the community came together to assist those who have lost access to their homes.

The damage to the apartments is still being assessed, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.