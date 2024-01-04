Blackfoot locals arrested after allegedly pointing gun at officer during high-speed chase - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – Two Blackfoot locals were arrested on Friday after allegedly evading police and pointing a gun toward an officer and their ride-along passenger.

Jessyka Kelly Rose Goodrider, 21, was charged with two counts of felony assault or battery upon certain personnel, felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers and a felony enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Antonio Ray Sesma-Lopez, 23, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers and misdemeanor consuming or possessing an open containing by a driver.

According to court documents, an officer with the Blackfoot Police Department was working patrol when he saw a black 2008 Chevrolet Impala traveling next to him, westbound on West Bridge Street.

The officer noticed the car had an expired registration and that the registration was suspended for having no insurance.

When looking into the registration, the officer also learned that it should be connected to a black 2006 Chrysler 300C, not a Chevrolet Impala.

The officer got behind the car and activated his police lights. The car turned west on West Bridge Street and came to a stop.

As the officer began approaching the car, the driver suddenly sped away, heading toward the intersection of Highway 39 and West Bridge Street.

The car turned west onto Highway 39. Multiple Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the officer, chased the car down the highway. According to police reports, speeds reached up to 100 mph.

In the police report, the officer states that he had his significant other in the passenger seat for a ride-along during this incident.

During the high-speed chase, the officer says he “noticed a passenger stick their arm out of the passenger side window” and point a black handgun at the police car.

According to the officer, his significant other ducked underneath the engine block from the passenger seat to take cover from the gun.

The officer then decided to pull off to the side of the road and allow a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy to take the lead “due to the circumstances of the pursuit and the safety concern for (the officer’s) passenger.”

The officer followed behind the deputies and continued to chase the car.

A deputy reported that the car’s occupants were throwing items out of the car near 1100 West 300 South. The officer stopped in the area to look for evidence that might have been thrown from the car but did not find anything.

The officer then rejoined the chase until it ended after a spike-strip deployment and PIT maneuver by Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to court documents, both occupants of the car ran from the scene, which led to officers and deputies deploying tasers, ending in the suspects, later identified as Goodrider and Sesma-Lopez, being arrested.

Police reports state that Goodrider was “in and out of consciousness shortly after being placed into custody.” Law enforcement gave her “several doses” of Narcan, a drug to reverse opioid overdoses.

Later, she reportedly admitted to swallowing methamphetamine before the police chase ended.

The officer later returned to the area where the occupants reportedly threw items out of their car and found “several twisted tea cans” and “numerous cans of alcohol.”

During a search of Sesma-Lopez, deputies reportedly found a meth pipe on him and also identified him as the driver. Deputies also found a “large amount of cash.”

While searching the car, law enforcement reportedly found a broken glass pipe, a purse, various items of drug paraphernalia, a plastic makeup bag containing a large amount of a white substance and several containers of alcohol.

Officers attempted to contact the vehicle’s registered owner but were unsuccessful at that time.

Both Goodrider and Sesma-Lopez were taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital and medically cleared before being transported to the Bingham County Jail.

Goodrider was booked on a bond of $50,000 and is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11.

If convicted, she could face up to 39 years in prison.

Sesma-Lopez was booked on a bond of $100,000 and is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11.

If convicted, he could face up to 13 and a half years in prison.

Though Goodrider and Sesma-Lopez have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty