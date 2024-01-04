Building, four trucks severely damaged after blaze at Ririe Fire Station - East Idaho News

RIRIE — Firefighters are working to contain a large fire that broke out at the Ririe Fire Station at 249 West Ririe Highway in Jefferson County.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the tender bay, which is an auxiliary building that houses water tender trucks and other equipment. It’s one of two buildings at the station. At least four fire vehicles were damaged, according to Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson.

The cause of the fire in unknown at this time, Anderson said, but a state fire marshal from Boise is expected to come and do a full investigation. The timeline of that investigation is unclear.

Firefighters from around region converged on the blaze to assist Central Fire District. The fire was mostly put out by 5:45 p.m., although smoke was still coming from the building.

Idaho State Police and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were directing traffic away from the blaze.

Anderson said no one was inside the building when the fire began, and no injuries have been reported.

RELATED | Fire trucks destroyed; firefighter sent to hospital in fire station blaze (2022)