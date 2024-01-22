Chocolate Plunge opens in Rexburg offering sweet treats dipped in melted chocolate - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A new business is bringing sweet treats covered in creamy chocolate and yummy toppings to eastern Idaho.

Chocolate Plunge opened Saturday in Rexburg fulfilling a longtime dream of Donna Waite, who founded the business with her nephew, Ty Walker, and Kevin Heebner.

Ty Walker and Donna Waite opened Chocolate Plunge with Kevin Heebner. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“I’m from California and for years, I’ve seen banana stands at Balboa Island. My husband and I have always thought we need to do something like it and then Ty and I decided to go for it,” Waite tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s really been fun to come home and bring such joy and happiness to this area.”

Customers can select from a variety of ice cream bars and ice cream sandwiches that workers then dip in melted chocolate and coat with a variety of toppings such as toasted coconut, sprinkles, nuts, pretzels and M&M’s. Frozen bananas drenched in chocolate are also an option along with cups full of fresh strawberries.

Chocolate Plunge serves strawberries and frozen bananas covered in chocolate. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“We brought in a chocolate fountain from Italy. It constantly flows chocolate – over and over – never stops,” Walker explains. “We have a fresh cup full of strawberries that we drizzle that chocolate over and you put your favorite topping on – it’s the best chocolate you’re ever tasted.”

Soft serve ice cream, sundaes and other options are also on the menu and Chocolate Plunge plans to introduce new items over the coming months.

“Come and have fun! The world is always a little better when you have chocolate every day,” Waite says.

Chocolate Plunge is open Monday through Saturday and is located at 155 W Main Street in the Zion’s Bank shopping center. You can find more information on Facebook.