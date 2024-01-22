Construction to begin at 17th Street and Holmes Avenue - East Idaho News

.com

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Contractors will begin work at the intersection of 17th Street and South Holmes Avenue next Monday, January 22.

On Monday at 10 p.m., crews will install concrete barriers along the sidewalk and remove a section of the curb that night. Traffic will be able to continue to move through the intersection throughout the project, but drivers are urged to use caution as workers will be in the area.

Initial work on the project will involve canal bridge construction to the north of the intersection adjacent to South Holmes Avenue. As the project progresses, crews will work on the traffic signals on the north end of the intersection and median curb modifications along 17th Street.

The project will allow a right-turn lane installation on 17th Street to South Holmes later this spring/summer. The addition of the turn lane will improve traffic flow at the intersection.

Access to all businesses in the area will remain open. Barring unforeseen conditions, the project will be completed in late spring or early summer.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact DL Beck Inc. at (208) 317-4700.