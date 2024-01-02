Coroner identifies man who died in Christmas Eve crash in Bingham County - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — A local coroner has identified a man who died in a crash on Christmas Eve.

Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts identified the man as Juan Jose Aguilar Garcia, 46, from Aberdeen. He died of injuries at the scene. It took several days to identify him, according to Roberts, due to the fiery crash and damage done to his body.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Idaho Highway 39 in Bingham County.

A Ford F150, driven by Aguilar Garcia, was traveling north on the highway when he reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. Aguilar Garcia hit a Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 43-year-old woman from Jerome, Idaho State Police said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The road was blocked for five and a half hours in all directions. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.