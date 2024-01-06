Cup O'Bliss offering delicious drinks to keep you warm during the cold winter months - East Idaho News

RIGBY – A drink stop in Rigby is serving delicious beverages year-round to quench your thirst and your sweet tooth, no matter the temperature.

Cup O’Bliss, owned and operated by Jessica Carson, is offering tasty coffee, tea, smoothies, hot chocolate and more.

“I started actually in 2017, on the weekend of the eclipse,” says Carson. “It was absolutely amazing, and I think it was good luck.”

EastIdahoNews.com was lucky enough to try some of the business’s most popular drinks, starting with the French Bliss coffee, the first custom beverage at Cup O’Bliss.

The French Bliss tastes of warm vanilla and possibly a bit of cinnamon. Carson puts it perfectly – it tastes like French toast.

French Bliss coffee from Cup O’Bliss | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Next, I tried a colder, maybe more summery drink for the hotter days, the iced spiced vanilla chai with oat milk.

For those who prefer milk alternatives, Cup O’Bliss is a great option to stop by for a drink, as there are many possibilities and variations that taste great across the menu.

Iced spiced vanilla chai with oat milk from Cup O’Bliss | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“We base everything on organic espresso, all-natural syrups, and quality Ghirardelli chocolates,” Carson says. “We’ve broken into teas a little bit, too, chai teas and things like that.”

Lastly, I tried the Lacoco Berry Frappuccino, a coffee-based drink with white chocolate lavender, coconut and blackberry.

This one is truly a masterpiece. The flavors work so well together, and I can already see myself ordering this blended drink even when it’s snowing outside.

Lacoco Berry frappuccino from Cup O’Bliss | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s a really good way to break people into unfamiliar flavors that might be a little scary,” says Carson. “It’s not overpowering and they’re always surprised that they love it.”

Make sure to stop by Cup O’Bliss right next to U.S. Highway 20, off exit 325, the Menan/Robert’s exit. It’s address is 659 North Yellowstone Highway in Rigby.

Also, make sure to try their beverages soon inside Teton Bagel Co. in Rexburg.

Don’t forget to follow Cup O’Bliss on Facebook and Instagram.