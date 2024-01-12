Here are the government offices, libraries and other agencies closed Friday due to weather - East Idaho News

Here are the government offices, libraries and other agencies closed Friday due to weatherPublished at | Updated at
The following government offices, libraries and other agencies are closed Friday due to extreme weather conditions.
Government offices
- City of Pocatello
- City of Chubbuck
- City of Roberts
- Teton County, Idaho
- Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Government Offices
Library districts
- Madison Library District
Other agencies
- Community Youth in Action/LIV Teen Center
- Shelley Senior Center
A blizzard warning remains in effect for the majority of eastern Idaho Friday. You can find a list of school closures here and road closures here.
Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and you can find the latest weather forecast here.
