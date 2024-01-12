 Here are the government offices, libraries and other agencies closed Friday due to weather - East Idaho News

School closures

See what schools are closed on Friday

WEATHER CLOSURES

Here are the government offices, libraries and other agencies closed Friday due to weather

  Published at  | Updated at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

snow storm
Stock image

The following government offices, libraries and other agencies are closed Friday due to extreme weather conditions.

Government offices

  • City of Pocatello
  • City of Chubbuck
  • City of Roberts
  • Teton County, Idaho
  • Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Government Offices

Library districts

  • Madison Library District

Other agencies

  • Community Youth in Action/LIV Teen Center
  • Shelley Senior Center

A blizzard warning remains in effect for the majority of eastern Idaho Friday. You can find a list of school closures here and road closures here.

Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and you can find the latest weather forecast here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Get News In Your Inbox