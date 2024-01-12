Here are the government offices, libraries and other agencies closed Friday due to weather - East Idaho News

The following government offices, libraries and other agencies are closed Friday due to extreme weather conditions.

Government offices

City of Pocatello

City of Chubbuck

City of Roberts

Teton County, Idaho

Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Government Offices

Library districts

Madison Library District

Other agencies

Community Youth in Action/LIV Teen Center

Shelley Senior Center

A blizzard warning remains in effect for the majority of eastern Idaho Friday. You can find a list of school closures here and road closures here.

Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and you can find the latest weather forecast here.