It’s been over a year and the search for a missing FLDS teen is still active - East Idaho News

MONTEVIEW — It has been over a year since a teenager was last seen in Jefferson County, and deputies are still looking for her.

Elintra Fischer was last seen on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 16 years old at the time when she was reported as a runaway by her mother, Elizabeth Roundy.

She recently turned 17 in December.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer told EastIdahoNews.com she is still entered into the national database as a juvenile runaway.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been working with multiple law enforcement agencies in Utah including Cedar City and Cache County because officials believed that is where she was headed originally. However, Fullmer said she could be anywhere.

Fullmer said there have been no new leads or progress, but her case is still active. Fullmer added that the sheriff’s office would like to hear from Elintra.

Background

Elintra reportedly left her Monteview home in her mother’s car in 2023. However, the vehicle — a gray 2015 Honda Civic — was later found at a gas station in McCammon.

Officials say she was reported to be wearing a “prairie dress” (FLDS style) at the time she left home.

EastIdahoNews.com interviewed Elintra’s mother in a previous article. Roundy had said she believed her daughter ran away to rejoin members of The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in southern Utah.

Roundy was a member of the FLDS church until 2020. Click here to read the previous story.

Contact law enforcement

Elintra is 5 feet 5 inches, 135 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (208) 745-9210 ext. 7, or contact your local law enforcement office.