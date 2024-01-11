Local school closures for Friday, Jan. 12 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho schools have announced classes are cancelled on Friday, Jan. 12, due to extreme weather conditions:

School Districts

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

Ririe School District 252

Charter/Private Schools

Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello

Conner Academy in Pocatello

Alpine Academy in Pocatello

The majority of eastern Idaho is under a blizzard warning from Thursday evening until Saturday morning. Significant snowfall and high winds are forecast throughout the region, which will cause poor visibility on eastern Idaho roads.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest weather conditions visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.