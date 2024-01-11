 Local school closures for Friday, Jan. 12 - East Idaho News
SCHOOL CLOSURES

Local school closures for Friday, Jan. 12

Nate Sunderland

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Snowy school bus
Adobe Stock image

IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho schools have announced classes are cancelled on Friday, Jan. 12, due to extreme weather conditions:

School Districts

  • Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25
  • Ririe School District 252

Charter/Private Schools

  • Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello
  • Conner Academy in Pocatello
  • Alpine Academy in Pocatello

The majority of eastern Idaho is under a blizzard warning from Thursday evening until Saturday morning. Significant snowfall and high winds are forecast throughout the region, which will cause poor visibility on eastern Idaho roads.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest weather conditions visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

