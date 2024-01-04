Local stereo shop celebrates 50 years of business with launch of electronics museum - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

AMMON

How a small stereo shop became a leading audio visual company in eastern Idaho

Phase 4 Stereo at 3135 East 17th Street in Ammon is beginning its 51st year of business. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

AMMON – As David Bailey begins his 51st year of business, he’s amazed at all the changes he’s seen.

The 68-year-old Idaho Falls man owns Phase 4 Stereo at 3135 East 17th Street in Ammon. He and his wife, Marcia, recently launched an electronics museum inside their shop in honor of that milestone. Get a tour and see some of the items in the video above.

Bailey started working in the shop with his dad, David Sr., during his senior year of high school. He’s installed many car stereos and home theater systems over the years. During a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, he looked back on how it all began.

“When I first got into the industry, I was installing car stereos for Lafayette Radio (a now-defunct electronics store that was in the building currently occupied by Archery Idaho at 1363 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls). That would’ve been 1970 or ’71. My dad was the manager,” Bailey recalls.

A photo of David Bailey Jr., left, with his father, David Sr. | Courtesy Marcia Bailey

By 1973, David Sr. — who retired from a 20-year career working on the Arco desert as a technician a few years earlier — decided to go into business for himself. His background was in electronics, and Phase 4 Stereo — which gets its name from a recording process created in the U.K. in 1961 — opened in February at 204 Northgate Mile.

At the time, Bailey says, there were at least half a dozen similar companies in the area, so his dad decided to set his shop apart by offering a variety of services.

“We did car stereos, home stereos, commercial sound (for restaurants and businesses), P.A. systems,” says Bailey. “We’ve continued that for 50 years. Through the crash of the economy in 2009, it it weren’t for that diversification, we would’ve never made it.”

Within a few years of its launch, it moved half a block to a larger building across the street from the Post Register before opening in an 11,000-square-foot space on 17th Street in 2006.

A rendering of the old shop on Northgate Mile. | Courtesy Marcia Bailey

When Bailey got his start at Lafayette Radio, he says, many car stereos were using four-track tapes, which were similar to eight-track tapes but with a few design differences.

“The difference between a four-track and an eight-track is that the wheel is embedded in the player. When you put your cartridge in, the wheel came up and made the connection for that tape to play,” he says. “I only installed one of those. Those were being phased out (by the time Phase 4 launched).”

Installing car stereos was a time-consuming process in those days. Bailey often had to reconstruct the dashboard inside vehicles to accommodate what the customer wanted. Today’s vehicles are manufactured differently and are better suited to contemporary technology, he says, which makes installations much easier than they used to be.

Nowadays, the thing Bailey and his team install most in vehicles is speakers.

“The problem with car manufacturers is that they’re doing everything they can do to reduce size for fuel economy. When you take a brand new speaker out of a 2020 Chevy … it’s about that big around,” he says, making the shape of a coin-sized circle with his finger. “We fix that.”

The continual evolution of technology through the years has made it an exciting and rewarding occupation for Bailey, and it’s that aspect that’s made him stick with it. But owning the shop his dad started wasn’t his original intent.

He graduated from high school early in December 1972 and planned to begin college the next fall in hopes of becoming an architect.

“I’m still trying to figure out how to go to college and be an architect,” he says, laughing. “We’re just going to keep working in the direction we’re headed.”

Bailey and his wife want to continue to grow the museum. Those who have any old audio or video equipment they want to contribute can call the shop at (208) 523-1234 or email dave@p4stereo.com.

Recent photo of David Bailey with his wife, Marcia | Courtesy Marcia Bailey

Stereo equipment on display in the electronics museum inside Phase 4 Stereo. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

