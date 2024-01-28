Long-awaited dog training facility is finally nearing completion - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Snake River Animal Shelter.

IDAHO FALLS — With winter winding down and the end in sight, Snake River Animal Shelter has announced that construction crews are completing a 1,200-square-foot auxiliary building that will serve as a dog training facility for the shelter’s Idaho K9 Academy program.

Idaho K9 Academy started in 2019 at Snake River Animal Shelter in response to a significant driver of dogs being surrendered or returned.

“Behavioral issues were once the number-one reason for dogs needing to be rehomed, and Snake River Animal Shelter wanted to offer something to help keep dogs with their owners,” explains Executive Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman.

Idaho K9 Academy teaches both community-owned and shelter dogs basic and advanced obedience to help guarantee a happier future for the pups. Specialized training is also available upon request. Since its inception, Idaho K9 Academy has trained more than 1,500 canines, and its work is making a difference.

Courtesy photo

“While behavioral issues used to be a major reason for surrenders, they now only account for six percent of all canine intakes,” states Robert Fisher, director of Idaho K9 Academy.

Glowing client reviews further document the success of the dog training program.

“I took my golden retriever to Robert and have never seen her so content and well-behaved! Robert truly cared about her and took his time to make her life better; there have been no fights, food aggression, pulling on the leash, or jumping up! I’m so thankful for finding Robert and Idaho K9 Academy, truly a lifesaver!”

– Megan B.

Since 2019, plans to build a dog training facility have been in place. Changes in leadership, rising construction costs and a lengthy permit-approval process delayed the project for several years. Idaho K9 Academy outgrew its space (an empty conference room, the hallways of the shelter and the great outdoors) years ago.

Now in its final stages of construction, the program can look forward to utilizing expanded training space, new kennels for canine resting and big windows for sunshine and airflow. The location right next to the shelter is also a significant advantage, as it allows the trainers to work with shelter dogs without needing transport.

This project was made possible through a grant from the Cross Charitable Foundation, the Snake River Animal Shelter Board of Directors’ support, and other community partners — including the CHC Foundation, Idaho Environmental Coalition, Alan Clark Construction, Modern Steel Building and numerous private donors.

Shelter personnel also express never-ending gratitude for Tana Barney, senior construction manager of Ball Ventures, who volunteers her time to manage the process and whose expertise has been instrumental in getting the project underway and approved.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held after the completion of the building sometime in early spring 2024.