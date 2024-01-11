Madison County receives 'game-changer' grant for high-speed fiber internet - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Madison County is set to have a “significant transformation” in its technological landscape, thanks to an almost $13.7 million grant, according to county leaders.

Rexburg city and county officials met with area residents to announce the project Wednesday evening.

The State of Idaho Capital Project Fund awarded the county a grant totaling $13,673,938 for the development and implementation of a broadband high-speed fiber-to-the-home project.

Grant-match money from Madison County and Fybercom — partnering with the county on the project — will increase the budget to over $17.6 million.

The initiative aims to provide high-speed fiber internet connectivity to almost 3,000 households throughout Madison County and represents “a significant leap forward” in the county’s infrastructure, officials said.

“This grant is a game-changer for Madison County. We are thrilled to embark on this crucial partnership with Fybercom, enabling us to expand broadband access and provide our residents with the high-speed internet they deserve,” said Paul Sorensen, county information technology manager.

Residents can look forward to faster internet speeds, increased reliability, enhanced connectivity for remote work, improved access to online education, and more significant opportunities for local economic growth and innovation, officials said.

“We are proud of the opportunity to use this grant money to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet to county residents,” Sorensen said. “Multiple years of effort in preparation and zigs and zags in plans have cumulated in us getting this grant.”

Work has already begun on the project, Sorenson said. Areas south of Rexburg, including Archer, Sunnydell and Thornton, can look forward to service this summer. Folks in the Burton and Hibbard areas are slated to receive high-speed in 2025. Sugar City, Salem and other outlying areas are scheduled for 2026.

Once complete, monthly rates for the new internet will range from $68.99 per month for 1,000 megabits per second to $39 per month for 100 megabits per second. There are no installation or activation fees. Sorensen said that families with lower incomes may be eligible for help with the monthly costs, with reimbursements ranging from $30 to $75 monthly, depending on gross annual income.

Officials said that investing in high-speed fiber infrastructure underscores the commitment of the state and private enterprises to fostering inclusive growth and development for Idaho communities.

Those interested in signing up for the new internet service can do so here.

For more information about the Madison County high-speed fiber-to-the-home project, contact Fybercom at (208) 403-0505, Fybercom.net or email info@fybercom.net.