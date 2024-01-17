Man who died in Bannock County shooting Monday has been identified - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed Monday morning near Pocatello Creek Road.

Zacary M Shumway, 49, of Bannock County, has been identified as the deceased in a shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. at a home on the 8700 block of North Maple Grove Lane, according to a news release from the county.

Deputies responded to calls reporting a domestic dispute just after 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found Shumway dead. Three other people were inside the home and were uninjured, the release says.

The coroner’s office has ordered an autopsy, to confirm the cause and manner of death. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide and is working with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what, if any, charges will be filed in regards to the matter.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while our investigators work through the details of this case,” Sheriff Tony Manu says in the release.

North Maple Grove Lane was reopened to the public around 6:10 p.m. Monday.